Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 11,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 300,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

In other Digirad news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,150.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Noble purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560 over the last 90 days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

