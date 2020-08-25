Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 11,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 300,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.
Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.
Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)
Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.
