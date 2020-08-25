Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $342,356.33 and approximately $99.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

