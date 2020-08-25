Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 4,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,479,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.