DogeCash Market Capitalization Reaches $196,296.33 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, DogeCash has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $196,296.33 and approximately $14,933.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00466354 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022236 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010980 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002761 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 12,252,954 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

