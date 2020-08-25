Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Dollar General worth $44,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of DG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,366. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

