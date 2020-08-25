Dollarcoin Price Reaches $0.0006 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $5,323.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,701.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.38 or 0.02455892 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00636567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

