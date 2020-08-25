Dragonchain (DRGN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131,411.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $24.99 million and approximately $131,411.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0705 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, Tidex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.55 or 0.01681556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00188728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00150118 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,373,551 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Kucoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.