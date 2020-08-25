Dynamic (DYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $626,367.45

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $626,367.45 and approximately $5,827.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,391.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.63 or 0.03367653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.98 or 0.02431435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00513619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00777960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00057133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00658425 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000261 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,067,677 coins and its circulating supply is 10,067,678 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.