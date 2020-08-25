Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.32. 3,777,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,382,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $710.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

