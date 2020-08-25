Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Up 6.2%

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.43. 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 110,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

