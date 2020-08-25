Edgeless Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $7,186.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.02 or 0.05701778 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014128 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

