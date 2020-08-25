EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. EDRCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,132.00 and $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Coin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

