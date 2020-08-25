Electroneum Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and $383,770.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bitbns, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,185,530,430 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

