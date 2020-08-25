Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $307.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $4,105.61 and approximately $307.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00757270 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.88 or 0.00887598 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000674 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004780 BTC.

ELD is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

