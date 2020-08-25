Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $68,002.22 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $68,002.22 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.43 or 0.03434843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00058258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

