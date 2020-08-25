ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 0.8%

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.80 ($9.18) and last traded at €7.88 ($9.27). Approximately 11,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.94 ($9.34).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENI shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.37 ($12.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

