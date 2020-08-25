Essentia (ESS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,719.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $9,719.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Token Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

