ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Up 2.9%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 4,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 2.25% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

