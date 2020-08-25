Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0249 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a market cap of $338,129.78 and $612,377.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040386 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.02 or 0.05701778 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00014128 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,571,790 tokens. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

