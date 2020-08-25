Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,976 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 25,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.93. 1,067,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,289. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

