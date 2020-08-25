Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 276,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 17,910,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.