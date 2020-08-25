Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 17,910,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,293,164. The company has a market cap of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

