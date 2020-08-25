Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Down 10.8%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 4,010,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 1,334,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

