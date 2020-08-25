Fiduciary Trust International LLC Acquires 2,231 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

CB traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $124.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

