Fiduciary Trust International LLC Purchases 5,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.41. 6,430,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,968,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.