Fiduciary Trust International LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fiduciary Trust International LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

