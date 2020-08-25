First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.
First Financial stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,554. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $463.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
