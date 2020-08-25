First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

THFF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Financial in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after acquiring an additional 154,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,554. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $463.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

