First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $59.09. Approximately 989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 768.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 109,460 shares in the last quarter.

