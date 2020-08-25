First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 5,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 52,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter worth $685,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the second quarter worth $860,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 58.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $921,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

