Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 598,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174.25% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CEO Michael D. Clayman purchased 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

