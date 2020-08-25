FNB Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $488,864.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $488,864.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,371,880,913 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

