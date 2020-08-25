FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 5%

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,393,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,438,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.53.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.