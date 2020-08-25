FREE Coin (FREE) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, FREE Coin has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $601,932.81 and $8,551.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,190,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

