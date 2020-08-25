Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of FNLPF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.03. 18,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,186. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.42. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

