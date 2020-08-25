GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.0779 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $38,466.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00521943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,173,958 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars.

