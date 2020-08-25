Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Garmin worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of GRMN stock remained flat at $$103.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. 510,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,822. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.58. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.