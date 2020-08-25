GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of GCP Student Living PLC (LON:DIGS) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78). 902,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 578,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.20 ($1.74).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GCP Student Living to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $618.83 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. GCP Student Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS)

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

