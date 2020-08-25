GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GDS from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 738,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,896. GDS has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 2,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

