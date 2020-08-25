George L. Sing Sells 61,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $594.77. 991,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,558. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after buying an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,708 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

