Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,975. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.