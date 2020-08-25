Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,896,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,214,382. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

