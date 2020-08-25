Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,858. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.12.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

