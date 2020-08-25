Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,371 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 932,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 720,745 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 49,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 74,261 shares during the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,161. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.