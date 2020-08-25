Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.84. 1,207,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

