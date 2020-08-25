Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 844,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,907. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.24. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

In related news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.94.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

