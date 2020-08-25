Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.95. 1,055,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,831. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 90.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.