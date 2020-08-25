GoldBlocks (GB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 91.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 91.5% higher against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $21,837.42 and $2.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00771713 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005879 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00036637 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00643161 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

