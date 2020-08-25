Goldcoin Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $222,480.00 and $648.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00513356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

