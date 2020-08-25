Golem (GNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.28 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Bithumb and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $108.82 million and $10.28 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00125822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01683331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00188393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00150278 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Tux Exchange, BigONE, ABCC, Gate.io, Iquant, HitBTC, BitBay, YoBit, WazirX, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Liqui, Poloniex, Mercatox, Zebpay, Braziliex, Bithumb, BitMart, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Tidex and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

