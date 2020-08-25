HackenAI Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00127687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.01721794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00190173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00151385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

